Student Who Allegedly Threw Bodily Fluids At Staff Is Arrested

A student at a school for at-risk youths has been arrested after throwing bodily fluids at a staff member.

Quinn McPherson, 18, a resident of the Boys and Girls Village on Wheelers Farms Road in Milford, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 2, at around 11:20 a.m. on the charges of breach of peace, and assault, police said.

Milford Police said they were called to Boys and Girls Village for a report of a suspicious incident. Upon investigation, police said McPherson allegedly threw semen on a staff member.

