Stratford Drunk Driver Assaults His 'Distraught' Passenger In Milford: Police

Police pulled over a drunk driver and discovered he was transporting an injured passenger he had assaulted, officials say.

In New Haven County, Milford Police say it was determined that Fairfield County resident Jacob Kitchner, age 21, of Stratford, was intoxicated during a traffic stop on Woodmont Road in Milford Thursday, Feb. 9 around 2:15 a.m.

The passenger was "distraught," and told officers that Kitchner had assaulted them after an argument, according to the Milford Police Department, who noted that the car's center console was also damaged.

The alleged victim of Kitchner's assault had minor injuries.

Kitchner was charged with the following:

Third-degree assault

Driving under the influence

Disorderly conduct

Kitchner's bond was set at $25,500. His court date was Thursday, Feb. 9.

