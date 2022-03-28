Space Heater Ignites Fire, Causing Significant Damage To Hamden Home

A Connecticut home was significantly damaged after a space heater ignited a fire over the weekend.

The Hamden Fire Department in New Haven County reported that firefighters responded to the blaze on Smith Drive at about 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 27.

Dispatchers had received numerous calls from neighbors about the fire, and responding firefighters saw the blaze from a rear bedroom window.

The fire spread from the bedroom to the hallway, officials said.

The fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze, and the only occupant of the residence was not home at the time of the fire, officials reported.

Officials said the house was significantly damaged from the smoke and was uninhabitable.

Investigators determined that the fire was caused by a space heater that was left on in a bedroom, which had ignited combustibles nearby, the fire department said.

The Hamden Fire Marshal’s Office issued a reminder to residents to turn off space heaters when no one is in the room and keep them away from furniture, draperies, and other combustibles.

