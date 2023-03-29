Shooting Leaves Person Dead: Suspect Caught In Meriden, Police Say

A man faces numerous charges in connection with a shooting in New Haven County that left one victim dead and another injured, police said.

The incident happened on Monday, March 20 around 6 p.m., when police in Meriden responded to the area of West Main Street at Lewis Avenue for a reported shooting.

According to Meriden Police, upon arriving, officers found a man and woman with gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle in addition to a handgun and immediately sent for medical assistance.

The male victim, Shawn Mojica, later died from his injuries in a nearby hospital, while the female victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation later identified 33-year-old Warren Watson as a person of interest. He was then located at 235 Grove St. and found with a gunshot wound. As a result, he was also taken to a nearby hospital.

After this, police were able to collect video surveillance with the help of members of the public and local businesses which allowed them to quickly determine the events that led up to the shooting.

Based on this, an arrest warrant was secured for Watson, who was taken into custody on Thursday, March 23. He is charged with the following:

Murder;

First-degree assault;

Criminal possession of a firearm;

Criminal use of a firearm.

Watson is now in the custody of the state's Department of Corrections with a court-set bond of $2.5 million.

