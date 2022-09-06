Schools Placed On Lockdown After 16-Year-Old Hit By Gunfire In New Haven

Contact Us
Kathy Reakes
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Schools were placed on a lockdown after a 16-year-old was found shot on a street in Connecticut, the victim of a drive-by shooting.

The incident took place in New Haven around 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 8 in the parking lot of St. Martins Townhouses on Goffe Street.

Police received a call regarding a person shot on Goffe Street, between Orchard Street and Winter Street. Responding officers located a 16-year-old male who had been struck by gunfire, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police Department.

American Medical Response transported the victim to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he is listed in stable condition, Shumway said.

Area schools were placed in lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Once the area was determined to be safe, the lockdowns were lifted, Shumway said.

The investigation is continuing.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. 

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES)

