Schools In East Haven Evacuated Due To Bomb Threats

East Haven Academy
Two schools in Connecticut were evacuated after there were reports of a bomb threat.

In New Haven County, the East Haven Police Department was called to investigate the threat that was made to the East Haven Academy on Hudson Street.

Police said that they do not believe the threat is credible, but as a precaution, the East Haven Academy and Joseph Melilla Middle School were evacuated to allow officers to investigate.

The investigation led to a closure of Hudson Street, and residents have been advised to avoid the area of North High Street.

According to police, students will be returning to their buildings once the schools have been cleared.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

