Regal Cinemas Temporarily Closing 500 Theaters - 14 in MA and CT

With not enough blockbuster movies to screen, on Thursday, Oct. 8 Regal Cinemas is temporarily closing more than 500 theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

This includes 10 theaters in Massachusetts and four in Connecticut.

In all 536 theaters will close and impact 40,000 employees across the U.S.

Massachusetts movie theaters began reopening in August after they were shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic in March. But moviemakers have been experimenting with airing new releases in people’s homes, major markets like New York City are yet to reopen, and customers are still cautious about going to the movies amid the pandemic.

Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, which owns Regal, said closing the theaters was a difficult decision.

“The prolonged closures have had a detrimental impact on the release slate for the rest of the year, and, in turn, our ability to supply our customers with the lineup of blockbusters they’ve come to expect from us,” Greidinger said. “As such, it is simply impossible to continue to operate in our primary markets.”

In Massachusetts, the theaters that will be temporarily closed are located in:

Bellingham

Boston

Hyannis

Kensington

Lanesboro

Marlborough

Mashpee

Springfield, MGM

Swansea

And Taunton.

In Connecticut, the effected theaters will be the ones in:

Branford

Waterbury

Pawcatuck

And Waterford.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.