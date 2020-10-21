Rare Connecticut Meth Bust Lands Dealer In Jail

A Hartford County man was sentenced to 32 months in jail after investigators uncovered his large-scale meth-dealing operation, according to United States Attorney John H. Durham.

Meth is one of the less common illegal street drugs in Connecticut. In a 2019 study by Rehabs.com, Connecticut was the state with the fewest meth labs per capita - 0.06 per 100,000 residents. Missouri had the most with more than 27 meth labs per 100,000 people.

Detectives went undercover in August and September of 2018 to conduct two controlled purchases of methamphetamine from 45-year-old Michael Bobowski at his former Hartford residence, police said, and learned in the process that the dealer conspired to sell between 100 and 150 grams of the drug between May and October of that year.

On Oct. 4 of 2018, law enforcement found approximately 106 grams of crystal meth and over $3,000 in cash during a search of Bobowski's home. On Dec. 20 of that year, Bobowski pled guilty to a felony for his intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.

At the time, Bobowski posted a $100,000 bond; on Wednesday, Dec. 16 of 2020, he will report to prison.

The investigation was conducted jointly between the DEA's New Haven Task Force, the IRS's Criminal Investigation Division, the Middletown Police Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

