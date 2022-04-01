Police Seek Clues, Donations After Dog Found Shot In Derby

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help after a German Shepard was found shot in a picnic area.

The dog, who was not chipped and had no identification, was found in New Haven County at a picnic area in Derby.

The dog was shot at least two times, with one bullet shattering his front leg and the other still embedded in his shoulder, Derby Police said.

"Unfortunately he is not chipped and we are still looking for his owner," the department said.

The dog needs surgery on his leg, and on his shoulder to remove the bullet but the costs are expected to be significant, police said.

Those that inquired about offering rewards for the arrest and conviction of those responsible are asked, instead, to contact Shelton Animal Control at 203-924-2501 and press 1 if interested in assisting with the medical costs.

"Our police officers are vigorously pursuing this case," Lt. Justin Stanko said.

Anyone with information on either the dog's owners or with information is asked to contact the Derby Police Department at 203-735-7811.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.