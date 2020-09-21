Police Seek Answers In One-Car Fatal Crash

State troopers are seeking out any motorists who witnessed a fatal one-car accident in Waterbury.

According to police, 46-year-old William Joyner of Waterbury drifted across the northbound lane of Waterbury Road on Saturday, Sept. 19 at approximately 10 p.m., hitting a large brick business display head-on. Joyner's 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe came to rest against a utility pole, according to state police, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Atwood of New York State Police Troop I at 203-393-4200 or at atwoodp@ct.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.