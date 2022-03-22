Police Report Firearms Seizure After Investigation In Waterbury

Connecticut State Police reported that a significant number of firearms were seized following a long-term investigation into illegal "ghost guns" trafficking.

Search warrants were executed in New Haven County, in Shelton, Waterbury, and Wolcott, on Monday, March 21, as part of the investigation of the trafficking in the greater Waterbury area, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said authorities located illegally sold and possessed AR-15 variant rifles and handguns, high-capacity magazines, and ammunition.

Authorities also seized narcotics and other contraband during the search warrants, police reported.

Police said 36-year-old Bryan Joyce was arrested for weapons and narcotics-related charges, and more arrests are anticipated.

Authorities said Connecticut State Police Statewide Firearms Trafficking Task Force and Statewide Urban Violence Cooperative Crime Control Task Force were assisted by the following agencies:

The Statewide Narcotics Task Force Southwest and North Central Offices

Bridgeport Police Department

Shelton Police Department

Orange Police Department

Waterbury Police Department

Hartford Police Department

ATF

