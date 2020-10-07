Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police ID Bicyclist Killed In Fatal Truck Collision

Kristin Palpini
Keon Ho Lim
Keon Ho Lim Photo Credit: LinkedIn

Police have identified the bicyclist who was killed after being hit by a car on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Yale University law student Keon Ho Lim, 25, of Medford, Massachusetts, was struck by a truck while riding a bicycle in the area of South Frontage Road at York Street in New Haven around 4 p.m., according to WFSB.

Lim was pronounced dead at the hospital. In addition to being a Yale student, Lim was an intern at the Office of the New York State Attorney General over the summer, according to Lim's LinkedIn profile.

The driver is a 35-year-old New Haven man who pulled over and cooperated with police, police said.

The accident happened when the truck tried to make a right turn, but Lim kept going straight, police said.

The incident is under investigation. 

