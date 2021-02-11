Person Of Interest In Yale Grad Student Death Considered 'Armed And Dangerous'

Police have identified a person of interest in the shooting death of a Yale University grad student.

Kevin Jiang, age 26, was shot to death on Lawrence Street between Nicoll and Nash streets in New Haven on Saturday, Feb. 6, said New Haven Police.

Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said Wednesday the department searching for Qinxuan Pan, age 29, in connection with Jiang’s death.

During a press conference, the chief said they believe Pan was in the area at the time of the killing and consider him a person of interest, although he is not officially a suspect at this time.

“We are not prepared to identify him as the shooter in this investigation," Reyes said.

Reyes said anyone who comes in contact with Pan should consider him armed and dangerous.

Police are not sure if he is still in the area, but Pan was last seen at the Best Western Hotel in North Haven on Washington Avenue, the chief added.

“We ask the public to continue their efforts to help us in identifying any further witnesses. Any further information you have is critical to this investigation,” said Reyes.

Pan is wanted on a warrant out of Massachusetts for allegedly possessing a stolen car and another out of New Haven for the same matter, Reyes said.

Pan once attended MIT, the same institution that Jiang's fiancee, Zion Perry graduated from last year.

Police said they are not ruling out a prior relationship between Perry and Pan.

Police said anyone who spots Pan or knows of his whereabouts should use “extreme caution” and call 203-946-6304.

