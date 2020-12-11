Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Parking Lots Targetted: 100 Vehicles Broken Into In One Night

Christina Coulter
The cars, all parked along Kitts Lane between the Berlin Turnpike and Griswoldville Avenue in Newington, had their windows broken and items stolen from within on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Over 100 vehicles, parked in business parking lots and condominium complexes, were broken into over the course of one night. 

"We all came outside, it was about twenty of us, and our cars were broke into and rummaged through," Al Fraczek of Newington told Eyewitness News 3.

Newington police are still investigating the incident, they said, but did not release any information about potential suspects. 

