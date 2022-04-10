One Killed In Fiery I-95 Crash In West Haven

Police are investigating a fiery crash that left one person dead on a stretch of I-95 in Connecticut overnight.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, April 9 in West Haven.

A 1970 Plymouth Duster with New York license plates was stationary in the median on I-95 northbound just before Exit 42 when a 2009 Honda Accord LX with Connecticut plates rear-ended the Duster, Connecticut State Police said.

As a result of the impact, the Duster became engulfed in flames, said police.

A front-passenger of the Duster was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Neither the gender nor identity of the person has been released.

The drivers of both cars, an 18-year-old from Shelter Island, in Suffolk County, New York, and a 43-year-old Milford woman, were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for further medical treatment.

Any witnesses or anyone that may have any information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Amitai Khariton at 203-696-2500.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

