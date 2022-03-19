One Killed After Drunk Driver Crashes Into Truck In Southbury, Police Say

One person was killed after a man driving drunk slammed into a stopped truck on a stretch of I-84, according to Connecticut State Police.

The three-vehicle crash happened in New Haven County at around 7:50 a.m. Friday, Mach 18 on the westbound side near Exit 16 in Southbury.

At the time of the crash, state police say two trucks were pulled over, one with a flat tire, and the other a tow truck.

Troopers identified the driver of the vehicle at fault to be Hartford County resident Kyle St. Denis, age 44, of Collinsville, who was operating a Ram, state police said. A passenger in the Ram was pronounced dead at the scene. The person has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

The owner of the tow truck, a 30-year-old Oxford resident, sustained minor injuries.

St. Denis was transported by EMS to Waterbury Hospital for minor injuries, and declined medical attention, according to police.

Upon a follow-up investigation, St. Denis exhibited signs of intoxication and was placed through the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which he failed, said police.

St. Denis was taken into custody and subsequently transported to Troop A in Southbury, where he was processed.

St. Denis was charged with:

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/and or alcohol,

Failure to maintain a proper lane.

St. Denis was held on a $25,000.00 cash/surety bond.

He's scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Monday, March 21.

Any witnesses to the accident are asked to contact Trooper Michael Houle at 203-267-2240.

