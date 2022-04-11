One Dead, One Injured In Double Waterbury Shooting

One person is dead, and another injured after a midday shooting in Connecticut, police said.

An investigation was launched in New Haven County following a reported shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, April 9.

Police said that the shooting happened on Walnut Street, near the intersection of Orange Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

According to the department, officers responded to the intersection on Saturday when there were reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, investigators found a 56-year-old woman - whose name has not been released - with a gunshot wound to her head inside a Walnut Street home.

She was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead from the injury on Sunday, April 10.

Police said after the initial 911 call on Saturday, a 35-year-old man was dropped off at the Waterbury Hospital Emergency Room with a gunshot wound.

He was reportedly walking in the area of Walnut Street when he was struck by the gunfire. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Investigators said the shootings are believed to be related. No suspects have been identified.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau by calling (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

