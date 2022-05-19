On-Duty CT State Trooper Involved In Crash In Milford

An on-duty Connecticut State trooper was found at fault after being involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The crash took place in New Haven County around 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 17 in Milford near Anderson and Merwin avenues when the trooper allegedly "failed to obey a traffic signal," said Officer MariLisa Anania, of the Milford Police.

The trooper, who was not named, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital, Anania said.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

The trooper was found at fault in the crash, Anania said.

