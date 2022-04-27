Contact Us
New Haven Resident Assaults Hamden Woman With Knife, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Natalie Epps
Natalie Epps Photo Credit: Hamden Police Department

A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly attacking another woman with a knife.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, in Hamden.

Hamden Police officers responded to a Warner Street address on a reported assault involving a knife, said Det. Sean Dolan.

Responding officers located a 20-year-old woman with a laceration to the head. The investigation revealed that the victim was attacked by a person with a knife when she was leaving a friend’s house, Dolan said.

The suspect was previously involved in a relationship with the person that lives at the house, he added.

The victim was treated on scene and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Shortly afterward, the suspect, Natalie Epps, age 19, of New Haven, was arrested and charged with assault and breach of peace. 

She was held on a $25,000 bond.

