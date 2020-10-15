New Haven Guidance Counselor Accused Of Rampant Fraud

An Avon counselor who worked in the New Haven Public School District allegedly billed Medicaid hundreds of times for services he never provided - and at least some of those charges were made while he was on a cruise to the Bahamas.

Cortney Dunlap, 36, of Avon, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 14, and charged with health care fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Connecticut.

Dunlap, a licensed professional counselor, allegedly used the identities of his clients, students, and employee to file false claims for psychotherapy sessions that were never provided.

Dunlap is the owner of Inspirational Care, Inc., a company that provides in-home and community-based services to people with disabilities. He also runs five group homes, including ones for women and children escaping domestic violence. Dunlap was also a guidance counselor with the New Haven Public Schools adult education program.

Among the things Dunlap is accused of doing, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, are:

- Submitting false claims for 24 hours worth of services spread out over 67 dates

- Billing Medicaid for 60-minute therapy sessions for 44 people every day from Feb. 13-March 19

- Billing for services provided in July 2019, while he was on a cruise to the Bahamas

- Using the identities of women and children sheltering from domestic violence situations to charge Medicaid for services not provided

- While working as a guidance counselor, using the identities of students in the New Haven Public School’s Adult and Continuing Education program to file false Medicaid claims

- Using the identity of an employee to file false bills for services not provided.

Dunlap’s status as a Medicaid provider was suspended in April, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. About a week later, May 7, federal agents raided Dunlap's Hartford office. He appeared in court on Wednesday and was released on a $100,000 bond.

The investigation into and arrest of Dunlap was done by the Offices of the Inspectors General of the U.S. departments of Health and Human Services, Education, and Housing and Urban Development; FBI; Connecticut’s Chief State’s Attorney’s Office; Connecticut's Attorney General; U.S. Marshals Services; Avon Police; and the Connecticut Department of Social Services.

