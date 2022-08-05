Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
Return to your home site

Menu

New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Widespread Round Of Storms Will Bring Gusty Winds, Drenching Downpours To Region
Police & Fire

Naugatuck Man Faces DUI Charge After Causing 4-Vehicle I-95 Crash In New Haven, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Justin Sollenne
Justin Sollenne Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/CSP

A Connecticut man faces DUI charges after allegedly causing a four-vehicle crash on I-95.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in New Haven, on Thursday, Aug. 4.

According to Connecticut State Police, Justin Sollenne, age 30, of Naugatuck, was driving south on I-95 when he side-swiped another vehicle and then began to spin before coming to a rest, said Trooper Robert Coyne.

The vehicle Sollenne hit was pushed right and collided with another vehicle which then hit a fourth vehicle, Coyne said.

Several people reported minor injuries and were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment, police said.

An investigation found that Sollenne was driving under the influence after he failed to perform a field sobriety test to standard, Coyne said.

As a result, Sollenne was placed under arrest and charged with:

  • DUI
  • Reckless driving
  • Failure to maintain lane

Sollenne was later released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 19.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.