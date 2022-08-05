Naugatuck Man Faces DUI Charge After Causing 4-Vehicle I-95 Crash In New Haven, Police Say

A Connecticut man faces DUI charges after allegedly causing a four-vehicle crash on I-95.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in New Haven, on Thursday, Aug. 4.

According to Connecticut State Police, Justin Sollenne, age 30, of Naugatuck, was driving south on I-95 when he side-swiped another vehicle and then began to spin before coming to a rest, said Trooper Robert Coyne.

The vehicle Sollenne hit was pushed right and collided with another vehicle which then hit a fourth vehicle, Coyne said.

Several people reported minor injuries and were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment, police said.

An investigation found that Sollenne was driving under the influence after he failed to perform a field sobriety test to standard, Coyne said.

As a result, Sollenne was placed under arrest and charged with:

DUI

Reckless driving

Failure to maintain lane

Sollenne was later released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 19.

