Naugatuck KFC Manager Nabbed For Ripping Off $12K In Cash Deposits, Police Say

A 46-year-old Connecticut woman has turned herself in to police after allegedly being caught stealing more than $12,000 in cash deposits from Kentucky Fired Chicken where she was a manager.

New Haven County resident Iris Estella, of Waterbury, turned herself in on an active arrest warrant on Tuesday, March 14, stemming from a larceny complaint made by KFC in December 2022.

During the original investigation, officers found instances of numerous missing cash deposits beginning early November into December, totaling close to $12,000, said the Naugatuck Police.

Working closely with the KFC Director of Operations and District Manager of KFC officers were quickly able to identify the last known person to have access to the missing cash deposits in question, police said.

As the manager of the Naugatuck KFC, Estella was directly responsible for overseeing the cash deposits from the store to the bank, police added.

Estella was charged with larceny 2nd Degree.

She was held on a $20,000 bond.

