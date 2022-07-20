Contact Us
Police & Fire

Milford PD Issues Alert For Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

Nicole Valinote
Gianna Malfetano
Gianna Malfetano Photo Credit: Facebook/Milford CT Police Department

Police in Connecticut issued an alert about a missing 16-year-old girl.

Gianna Malfetano was last seen going to a friend's house or the beach at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, according to the Milford Police Department.

Police said Gianna is described as being 5-foot-6 and 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black bathing suit, a dark-colored crop top, sneakers, and blue shorts, police said. 

Authorities asked anyone with information about Gianna's whereabouts to immediately call police at 203-878-6551.

