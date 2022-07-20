Milford PD Issues Alert For Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

Police in Connecticut issued an alert about a missing 16-year-old girl.

Gianna Malfetano was last seen going to a friend's house or the beach at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, according to the Milford Police Department.

Police said Gianna is described as being 5-foot-6 and 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black bathing suit, a dark-colored crop top, sneakers, and blue shorts, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Gianna's whereabouts to immediately call police at 203-878-6551.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.