Milford Man Slashes Tires, Breaks Mirrors On 8 Vans While Drunk, Police Say

A Connecticut man was arrested for DUI and criminal mischief after allegedly slashing the tires and damaging eight vans while drunk.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 12:25 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at 440 Wheelers Farm Road in Milford.

Milford police received a call that a man had stolen a license plate off a truck and slashed tires at 440 Wheelers Farm Road. When officers responded they found eight vans damaged, including plates stolen, tires slashed, and broken mirrors.

A short time later, officers responded to a West Rutland Road address for a call that a man identified as Ryan Finch, age 23, of Milford, was driving drunk, police said.

While officers were speaking to the caller, Finch drove at a high rate of speed into the driveway and onto the front lawn. Finch was in the driver’s seat holding an alcoholic beverage, police said.

During the investigation, it was determined that Finch was responsible for the damage at 440 Wheelers Farm Road and was intoxicated, police added.

He was charged with:

DUI

Interfering with an officer

Larceny

Finch was held on a $1,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

