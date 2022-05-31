Meriden Police Search For Missing Man

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 69-year-old Connecticut man who was last seen over the weekend.

Julio Pacheco left his home in New Haven County at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, according to an announcement from the Meriden Police Department on Tuesday, May 31.

He's described as being 5-foot-4 and 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a tan hat, gray/blue shirt, camouflage pants, and black sneakers, police said.

Authorities said he suffers from dementia and high blood pressure.

Police said Pacheco does not carry an ID, and he mainly speaks Spanish.

He has been seen in the past in Middlesex County wandering on the back roads in Cromwell, police reported.

Authorities asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.