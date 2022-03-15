Contact Us
Police & Fire

Meriden Man Accused Of Inappropriately Texting, Touching Child

Kathy Reakes
Gavin Gratta
Gavin Gratta Photo Credit: Meriden Police Department

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately texting and touching a 12-year-old child.

New Haven County resident Gavin Gratta, 39, of Meriden, was arrested on Friday, March 11, following an investigation of a sexual offense complaint, said the Meriden Police Department.

The investigation found that Gratta sent inappropriate text messages to the child over a five-month period which led to an incident in which he allegedly "inappropriately" touched the child, police said. 

Gratta was arrested on a warrant after turning himself in to police and charged with sexual assault and impairing the morals of a child. 

He was released on a $10,000 bond. 

