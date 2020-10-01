Many People Injured During Fire In 6-Story Apartment Building

Many residents and emergency responders were injured during a fire in a six-story apartment building Wednesday, Sept. 30.

In all nearly a dozen people were injured including a firefighter who received first-degree burns. Four people were displaced by the blaze.

On Wednesday at around 2:30 p.m., Hamden Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at 680 Mix Ave., the Broadmoor Apartments in Hamden, firefighters said.

Four police officers arrived on the scene first and began evacuating residents from the building, firefighters said. The officers were later treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters rescued at least two non-mobile people from the flames.

The fire started in the basement, firefighters announced the following day, Thursday, Oct. 1.

The blaze started in a large industrial trash bin and spread to three adjacent bins. The fire then followed a pipe chase to two apartments immediately above the storage area, firefighters said.

Firefighters had to rip apart some walls to get to the flames inside. The building had to be ventilated on all six floors, firefighters said.

Some residents were allowed to return to their units three hours later.

Two firefighters and three residents were transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

One of the two injured firefighters received first-degree burns, firefighters said. Two more firefighters suffered minor injuries that were treated on the scene, firefighters said.

Mutual aid was called in to help Hamden firefighters put out the blaze and cover the city’s department. Among the responding communities were New Haven, Bethany, Cheshire, North Haven.

The Amerian Red Cross is providing housing for four residents who were displaced by the fire.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.