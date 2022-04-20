Man, Woman Accused Of Stealing $600 Worth Of Items From Milford Market

A man and a woman were arrested and accused of stealing more than $600 worth of merchandise from a Connecticut market.

Police in New Haven County responded to a report of shoplifting at Adams Hometown Market, located at 1391 New Haven Ave. in Milford, at about 4 p.m. on Monday, April 18, according to the Milford Police Department.

Jason Mann, age 50, and 40-year-old Maria Pagan, both residents of New London, were arrested following an investigation and charged with sixth-degree larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, police said.

