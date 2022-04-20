Contact Us
Man, Woman Accused Of Stealing $600 Worth Of Items From Milford Market

Nicole Valinote
Adams Hometown Market, located at 1391 New Haven Ave. in Milford
Adams Hometown Market, located at 1391 New Haven Ave. in Milford Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man and a woman were arrested and accused of stealing more than $600 worth of merchandise from a Connecticut market.

Police in New Haven County responded to a report of shoplifting at Adams Hometown Market, located at 1391 New Haven Ave. in Milford, at about 4 p.m. on Monday, April 18, according to the Milford Police Department. 

Jason Mann, age 50, and 40-year-old Maria Pagan, both residents of New London, were arrested following an investigation and charged with sixth-degree larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, police said. 

