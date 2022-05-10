Man Found Sleeping In Car On I-84 In Middlebury Accused Of Driving Under Influence

A 30-year-old Fairfield County man was accused of driving under the influence after police said he was found sleeping in his car on a highway.

The incident happened in New Haven County on I-84 westbound in Middlebury at about 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Connecticut State Police reported.

A trooper saw a Subaru Impreza stopped in the right lane of travel near the Benson Road overpass, police said.

Police said between the Exit 18 on-ramp and the Benson Road overpass, there are signs that read "Emergency stopping only."

The trooper parked behind the Subaru and approached the driver, who appeared to be sleeping, authorities said.

Police said the trooper knocked on the window to wake him, and observed signs that the driver, identified as Christopher McDonough, of Newtown, was intoxicated.

McDonough was given standardized field sobriety tests and did not perform them to standard, State Police said.

Police said he was arrested and charged with:

Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

Violation of all regulations under 14-298

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

McDonough was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is set to be arraigned on Oct. 18, police said.

