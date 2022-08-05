Man Found In Possession Of Heroin Outside Of Milford Motel, Police Say

A Fairfield County man with multiple active arrest warrants was brought into custody after police said he was found in possession of heroin in the parking lot of a motel.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, police in New Haven County were doing a security check at Motel 6, located at 111 Schoolhouse Road in Milford, when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Milford Police Department.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Thomas Suchocki, of Shelton, was found to have drug paraphernalia in the center cupholder of the vehicle, police said.

Police said suspected heroin was also found after an investigation.

Suchocki had three active arrest warrants, according to the report.

Authorities said he was charged with:

Possession of narcotics

Possession of drug paraphernalia

First-degree failure to appear (two counts)

Second-degree failure to appear

