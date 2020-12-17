Man Fatally Struck By Train Was Likely Not An Accident, First Responders Say

A 22-year-old man stepped out in front of a Shore Line East train in New Haven, apparently taking his own life.

The incident took place near the intersection of Hemingway Street and First Avenue at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, according to reporting by the New Haven Register.

"I was just at the scene of the accident. In these deeply challenging times, please take a moment to check in with your friends, family and loved ones. I know many of us are really feeling the strain of this pandemic, so it is up to us as a community to check in with each other and be there for one another. I send my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," wrote New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker in a statement.

First responders suspect that the incident was a suicide, according to NBC Connecticut.

Due to "police action" following the incident, trains moving through the New Haven area between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.that day were delayed, according to Amtrak Northeast's Twitter.

If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless, help is available; call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline 24/7 at (800) 273-8255. The call is free and confidential. Aid is provided in English or Spanish.

