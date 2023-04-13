Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Massachusetts Air National Guard Member, 21, Arrested In Connection To Leaked Pentagon Papers
Police & Fire

Man Ejected From Car, Seriously Injured After Rear-End Crash In Wallingford: Police

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
The crash happened on Route 15 in Wallingford south of Exit 66, police said.
The crash happened on Route 15 in Wallingford south of Exit 66, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig

Authorities are seeking information regarding a rear-end crash that left a man seriously injured in New Haven County, police said. 

The crash happened on Thursday, April 13 around 8 a.m., when one car rear-ended another on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford about a half-mile south of Exit 66, according to state police. 

The vehicle that had been rear-ended then spun out of control and entered the shoulder before rolling over and crashing into the wire rope guardrail. 

After this, the vehicle then fell down an embankment, causing the driver, Shelton resident Juan Figueroa, to be ejected from it. The car then finally came to a rest after colliding with a tree. 

The second car in the crash then pulled over into the right shoulder. The driver, Bridgeport resident Javaun Wilson, was uninjured. 

Following the crash, Figueroa was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries, police said. 

The crash is now under investigation by state police. Any witnesses of the crash or anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Daniel McCue at 203-393-4200 or Daniel.mccue@ct.gov. 

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.