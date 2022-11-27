Man Charged With DUI After North Haven Resident Killed In Wrong-Way I-95 Crash In Milford

A Fairfield County man has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence following a fatal, head-on, wrong-way crash on a stretch of I-95 in New Haven County.

The "head-on style collision" happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 on the northbound side in Milford in the area of Exit 34 when a 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, Connecticut State Police said.

The male operator of the other vehicle involved in the crash, a 2005 Toyota Camry, identified as Tianzhu Yuan, age 35, of North Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

During the initial investigation, troopers detected a strong odor of an alcoholic-type beverage emanating from the breath of the driver of the Sierra, 41-year-old Stratford resident James Tedesco, said state police.

"Tedesco's speech was slurred and he stated he had been drinking prior to the collision, however, he refused to submit to standard field sobriety tests," state police stated.

Tedesco was placed under arrest and charged with operating under the influence, said police.

A Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) assisted with the investigation, according to police.

Tedesco was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Milford Superior Court on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The case remains under investigation and more charges are anticipated said police.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

