Man Charged After 37-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At Milford Residence

A Connecticut man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in his apartment and police found a large cache of drugs.

New Haven County resident David Edward Vasquez, age 35, of Milford, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

According to Milford Police, officers and the Milford Fire Department responded to a medical emergency at 5 Schooner Lane, on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Once inside the apartment, officers found a 37-year-old woman from Farmington, dead inside, police said.

After a lengthy investigation, Vasquez was arrested and charged with cruelty to persons.

Detectives said that during the investigation they discovered that Vasquez attempted to administer his own aid to the woman, which was unsuccessful and after a long period of time he finally called 911 for help.

Milford Police Detectives searched the apartment of Vasquez and discovered over an ounce of methamphetamine and an ounce of fentanyl, police said.

After a further investigation, detectives located and searched two storage units located in Milford. The search yielded over 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, over two pounds of fentanyl (including pills), and a semi-automatic handgun, police said.

Further charges for Vasquez are pending.

Vasquez was released after posting a $75,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

