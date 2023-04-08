Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Bank Robbery: Suspect Nabbed After Incident At Milford Savings
Police & Fire

Man Assaults Teen At Public Library In Wallingford, Police Say

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Wallingford resident Tyler DePino, age 21, is charged with assaulting a 17-year-old at the Wallingford Public Library, police said.
Wallingford resident Tyler DePino, age 21, is charged with assaulting a 17-year-old at the Wallingford Public Library, police said. Photo Credit: Wallingford Police/Google Maps street view

A man faces assault charges after allegedly attacking a teenager in a public library in New Haven County, police said. 

The incident happened on Thursday, April 6, around 4:30 p.m., when police responded to the Wallingford Public Library at 200 North Main St. to a reported assault. 

According to Wallingford Police, an investigation determined that a 17-year-old had been assaulted by a 21-year-old man identified as Tyler DePino of Wallingford. 

The teenager suffered suspected minor injuries as a result of the alleged assault, authorities added. 

Soon after officers arrived, DePino was found a short distance away from the library and was taken into custody. He is charged with the following: 

  • Third-degree assault;
  • Second-degree breach of peace; 
  • Second-degree threatening.

He was later released on a $5,000 surety bond and will appear in court on Wednesday, April 19. 

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.