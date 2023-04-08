Man Assaults Teen At Public Library In Wallingford, Police Say

A man faces assault charges after allegedly attacking a teenager in a public library in New Haven County, police said.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 6, around 4:30 p.m., when police responded to the Wallingford Public Library at 200 North Main St. to a reported assault.

According to Wallingford Police, an investigation determined that a 17-year-old had been assaulted by a 21-year-old man identified as Tyler DePino of Wallingford.

The teenager suffered suspected minor injuries as a result of the alleged assault, authorities added.

Soon after officers arrived, DePino was found a short distance away from the library and was taken into custody. He is charged with the following:

Third-degree assault;

Second-degree breach of peace;

Second-degree threatening.

He was later released on a $5,000 surety bond and will appear in court on Wednesday, April 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.