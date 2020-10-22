Man Accused Of Stealing From High School Football Fundraiser Is Arrested

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Kristin Palpini
Eric Gran
Eric Gran Photo Credit: Southbury PD

A man accused of stealing money from a high school booster club has been arrested.

Erik Gran, 48, of Southbury, turned himself in to police on Wednesday, Oct 21, Southbury Police said.

Police received a tip back in December of 2018 that someone was allegedly embezzlement money from the Pomperaug Gridiron Club, a nonprofit that supports the financial needs of the Pomperaug High School football team in Southbury.

The investigation took nearly two years, but in that time police say they built enough evidence to charge Gran with larceny in the second degree, police said.

Gran has been released on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 2 in Waterbury.

