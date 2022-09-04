Man Accused Of Driving Wrong Way While Under Influence In Milford

A 59-year-old Fairfield County man is accused of driving the wrong way on a Connecticut highway while under the influence.

Troopers in New Haven County received 911 calls about a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes on the Merritt Parkway (Route 15) near Exit 55 in Milford at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, Connecticut State Police reported.

Shortly after the initial calls, police received a report of a crash on Route 15 near the Milford/Orange line involving a northbound vehicle that had reportedly swerved and struck a guardrail to avoid a crash with the wrong-way vehicle, authorities said.

The driver who crashed into the guardrail did not report any injuries, police said.

Police said the wrong-way vehicle, a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe, continued traveling south until troopers stopped the vehicle near Sikorsky Bridge in Stratford.

The driver, identified as Carlos Ferreira, of the Town of Fairfield, had a suspended license and was the subject of an active Paperless Re-Arrest Warrant, authorities said.

State Police said he was given standardized field sobriety tests, which he did not perform to standard, and was found in possession of a substance believed to be narcotics.

Authorities said Ferreira was arrested and charged with:

Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

Driving wrong way on a divided highway

Operating a motor vehicle under suspension

Reckless driving

Operating without a license

Possession of control substance

The PRAWN warrant was also served, charging him with second-degree failure to appear, State Police said.

He is set to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 1, authorities said.

