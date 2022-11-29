Man Accused Of Driving Impaired After 2-Vehicle Crash In Derby

A 55-year-old man was charged with operating under the influence along with a series of additional charges after Connecticut State troopers reported that he was uncooperative while they investigated a crash.

The New Haven County crash happened on Route 8 southbound in the city of Derby near Exit 15 at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Connecticut State Police reported.

A 2012 Honda Accord EX-L was traveling behind a 2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport when the Jeep abruptly slowed down, police said.

The Honda struck the rear of the Jeep, and both vehicles became disabled, according to the report.

No injuries were reported at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 37-year-old Tolland County resident Jeffrey Carrero, of Vernon, was issued a verbal warning for following too closely resulting in a motor vehicle crash, police said.

State Police said troopers located the driver of the Jeep, identified as Fairfield County resident John Rose, of Stratford, walking in the left lane of three to retrieve a tire.

Troopers directed Rose to move to a safer location, and Rose continued walking in the left lane, authorities said.

Authorities physically escorted him to a safer location, police said.

Police reported that Rose was evasive while responding to questions during the investigation and began walking across the travel lanes.

He reportedly did not respond when he was instructed to move to a safer location, and troopers detected signs that Rose might be impaired, State Police said.

Once Rose moved to a safer location, he was asked to participate in standardized field sobriety tests, and he declined, authorities said.

State Police said troopers placed Rose under arrest, and he resisted their efforts to put him in the cruiser.

Rose also refused to be fingerprinted and photographed, police reported.

Police said Rose was charged with:

Operating under the influence

Interfering with an investigation/officer

Reckless use of highway by pedestrian

Disobeying the signal of an officer

Refusal of fingerprints/photograph

He was held on $5,000 cash/surety bond and taken to Bridgeport Correctional Facility pending his scheduled arraignment on Tuesday, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.