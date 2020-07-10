Man Accused Of Beating Elderly Woman While She Lay In Bed Is Arrested

A man accused of strangling and beating an elderly woman while she lied in her bed has been arrested.

Samita Malik, 39, of Milford, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 4, at around 4:40 a.m. on the charges of disorderly conduct, assault on an elderly person, strangulation, and criminal mischief, police said.

Milford Police learned of the assault after receiving a report of a possible domestic violence incident at a Juniper Drive residence on Sunday. Following an investigation, police alleged that Malik took a phone from an elderly woman and threw it to the ground, breaking the screen. He is also accused of getting on top of the elderly woman, who was in bed, grabbing her by the neck and striking her in the face with a closed fist, police said.

Malik is an intelligence analyst for Charter Communications, according to his LinkedIn Profile. He bought a home on Juniper Drive in 2019.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.