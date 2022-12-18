Intoxicated Man Drove Wrong Way On Seymour Highway, Police Say

A 37-year-old man was charged after police said he drove the wrong way on a Connecticut highway while intoxicated.

Troopers in New Haven County responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on Route 8 near Exit 21 in Seymour at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.

Police found the 2010 Lexus RX traveling north in the left southbound lane and pulled the Lexus over without incident, authorities said.

The driver, identified as Litchfield County resident Brian Morrison, of Watertown, appeared disoriented and was unaware that he was traveling in the wrong direction, State Police said.

Police said Morrison showed signs of intoxication and smelled of alcohol.

Troopers administered standardized field sobriety tests, and Morrison did not perform them to standard, police reported.

Authorities said Morrison was arrested for charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs/alcohol and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

He was released on $500 non-surety bond and is set to appear in court on Monday, Jan. 9, police said.

