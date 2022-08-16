French Bistro In Branford Says 'Au Revoir' After 25 Years In Business

The owners of a popular Connecticut bistro announced plans to close after 25 years in business.

New Haven County's Le Petit Café, located in Branford, at 225 Montowese St., is closing for good, owners Chef Roy Ip and Winnie Lui announced on Saturday, Aug. 13.

"After 25 wonderful years of serving you, we have made the very difficult and reluctant decision to close our current restaurant," the announcement reads. "This decision was not made lightly. Cooking for and spending time with you throughout these many years in our current location on the Branford Green have been near and dear to our hearts."

The owners said they were recently informed that the business would need major renovations for its kitchen due to regulatory and insurance requirements.

"After careful consideration of the situation, in view of the prevailing business environment and challenging labor shortage, we decided with a heavy heart to close our current restaurant," they said.

The owners went on to thank customers for their support over the years.

"We thank you for allowing us to share this brilliant journey with you. Until we can meet again, we will dearly miss seeing you in our dining room. Wishing you joy and fantastic culinary experiences! Au revoir et merci infiniment," the announcement concludes.

