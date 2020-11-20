Five Nabbed For Distributing Narcotics In New Haven

Five area men have been arrested for allegedly running a large distribution ring of heroin and crack cocaine in New Haven.

The five men were arrested on Thursday, Nov. 19 on federal narcotics charges, said John H. Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to statements made in court, these prosecutions are part of a coordinated law enforcement effort to address rising drug-related violence in the Newhallville section of New Haven.

The men were arrested following a grand jury indictment on Monday, Nov. 9. Those charged include:

Herman Bellamy, 43, of East Haven, charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin;

Tyronne Dupree, 24, of Hamden, charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin, and one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, cocaine base (“crack”) and heroin;

Cornelius Ivory, 34, of New Haven, charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin, and one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, cocaine base and heroin;

Shante Davis, 44, of West Haven, with four counts of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, cocaine base and heroin;

Elighi Agnew, also known as “Lil Bro,” 32, charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, cocaine base and heroin, and one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, cocaine base.

Each charge carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

Dupree is currently detained, and Bellamy, Ivory, Davis, and Agnew are released under supervision by the U.S. Probation Office while awaiting trial.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI’s New Haven Safe Streets/Gang Task Force and the New Haven Police Department.

The Task Force includes members from the New Haven, Milford, East Haven and West Haven Police Departments, the Connecticut State Police, and the Connecticut Department of Correction.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.