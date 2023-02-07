Fatal Shooting In Broad Daylight: Suspect On Loose After 26-Year-Old From Naugatuck Found

A 26-year-old was found shot and killed in a vehicle in a Fairfield County parking lot.

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 2:20 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 in the 900 block of William Street.

Bridgeport Police responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport.

As officers were responding, dispatchers received several calls reporting shots fired in the same area and a report of a person shot inside a vehicle, Appleby said.

The victim, who has been identified as New Haven County resident Tyheem Scales of Naugatuck, had been shot multiple times, Appleby said.

Scales was taken to Bridgeport Hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

"The Bridgeport Police would like to extend their condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Scales," Appleby said

Anyone with information should contact Detective Harper at 203-581-5239 or call the Bridgeport Police Tip Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

