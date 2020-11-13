Fatal Explosion At Connecticut VA Hospital Kills 2, Injures 3

Two people were killed and another three were injured after a steam pipe exploded at a Connecticut veterans hospital.

The explosion took place at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, according to reporting by Channel 3 Eyewitness News, the West Haven Veteran's Hospital on Campbell Avenue.

The men who died were a contractor from Mulvaney Mechanical and a VA employee. The two had served in the U.S. Navy and were reportedly attempting to replace a steam line when there was an explosion that killed them both and injured three VA employees.

“State emergency management officials are actively working with local and federal officials to respond to the explosion that occurred this morning at the West Haven VA Medical Center and will continue to provide as much aid as necessary to conduct an investigation. Early indications are that this appears to have been caused by a steam pipe," wrote Governor Ned Lamont in a statement. “At this time we can confirm that there have been two deaths, and our hearts go out to their families and colleagues at the VA center. This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and I have instructed our state agencies to provide full resources as the response and investigation continues.”

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. Patients at the hospital are reportedly still being cared for despite the incident.

Connecticut State Police posted on Twitter that they are still investigating the cause of the incident.

"The Leadership and Staff of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) are deeply saddened by the tragic accident at the Federal VA in West Haven and extend our condolences and prayers to the families of the victims and to our Federal colleagues who continue to care for Connecticut's Veterans," said DVA Commissioner Thomas J. Saadi in a statement.

