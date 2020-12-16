Fatal Double-Shooting Under Investigation, Next Of Kin Sought

Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, around noon, police announced the investigation of the incident, which occurred in the area of Arch Street and Pine Rock Avenue in Hamden.

“One of the victims is deceased and the other victim has serious injuries,” police said.

The deceased victim’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Both victims appear to have known each other, police said, and there is no immediate threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation and more details will be released soon, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.