Fatal, Double-Shooting Inside Busy Convenience Store, Connecticut

Two people were shot by an unidentified perpetrator, one fatally, inside of a Connecticut convenience store.

A 45-year-old man was found on the floor of the Willow Street, Waterbury, Green Store with a gunshot wound to the abdomen just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8. At the time, the victim was unconscious but still breathing. He was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, at Waterbury Hospital.

The name of the deceased victim was not released by authorities.

Witnesses reportedly told police that several people were having a "loud discussion" in the store before multiple gunshots were fired. Everyone in the store, save the victim, vacated the establishment after the shooting took place.

Witnesses told police that a second man had been shot at the scene and had left the store before police arrived. The 33-year-old victim was found lying on the street in the area of 56 Ridgewood St. with non-lethal gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right arm, police said. The victim was also sent to Waterbury Hospital.

An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Witnesses who have yet to speak to police, or those who have information pertinent to the investigation, are asked to detectives at (203) 574-6941 or leave tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

