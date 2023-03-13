Fatal Crash: Woman ID'd As Victim Of 2-Vehicle Collision In Meriden

A Connecticut woman was killed during a two-car crash as she turned into a driveway.

The crash took place in New Haven County in Meriden at about 3:30 a.m., Sunday, March 12 on Main Street in South Meriden.

According to Meriden Police, two Acura's were traveling westbound on Main Street when appeared to attempt to make a left turn into the driveway of 133 Main St.

The second Acura came up behind the first car, striking the turning vehicle on the driver's side door, police.

The driver of the first Acura, identified as Denisse Acosta, age 53, of Meriden, was trapped in the car and extricated by the Meriden Fire Department.

She was transported to the Hospital of Central Connecticut where later died from her injuries, police said.

The driver of the second Acura, Johnathan Reyes, age 31, also of Meriden, was not injured and declined medical treatment.

The case is being investigated by the Meriden Police Traffic reconstruction Unit.

Any witnesses to the cash, or anyone with video surveillance, are asked to call the Meriden Police at 203-630-6201.

The officers working the crash work from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

