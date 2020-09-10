Family Temporarily Homeless After Stolen Car Crashes Into House

A family is temporarily without a home after a man crashed an allegedly stolen car into the side of their house on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Sometime during the night or early morning, a red Nissan hatchback slammed into the side of a Meriden Avenue home in Southington.

Southington Police said the vehicle involved in the crash had been stolen from Waterbury.

The car slammed into the house as it was traveling northbound on Meriden Avenue, police said. It hit a guardrail near Lewis Farm, crossed the southbound lane, left the road and shoulder, and collided with the house at 446 Meriden Ave., police said.

The driver allegedly got out and ran, police said, but was soon apprehended. He and a passenger in the vehicle were taken to a hospital to receive treatment to “obvious” injuries, police said.

The assistant building inspector has declared the house uninhabitable, police said.

One of the people inside the home at the time of the crash complained of leg pain, but declined transport to the hospital, police said.

Community services are now providing the family with assistance, police said.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (860) 621-0101.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.