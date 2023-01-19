Contact Us
Police & Fire

'Emotional Encounter': Would-Be Suicide Attempt Ends In Hug In New Haven

Ben Crnic
A would-be suicide attempt ended in a hug between a New Haven police officer and a man in distress.
A heartfelt moment was shared when a New Haven police officer was able to stop a man from jumping off a bridge. 

On Friday, Jan. 13, while on patrol, two police officers in the neighborhood of Fair Haven were alerted that a man in distress was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge.

The officers rushed to the bridge and through using "much empathy and compassion," were eventually able to convince the man to instead seek help at a hospital, police said in a post from Thursday, Jan. 19. 

The heavy conversation ended in a hug between one of the officers and the man, the department said.

"It was an emotional encounter for both the officer and the individual," police said.

