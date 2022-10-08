Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Duo Used Theft Method 'To Attempt To Go Undetected' At Marshalls, Milford PD Says

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Marshalls, located at 1413 Boston Post Road in Milford
Marshalls, located at 1413 Boston Post Road in Milford Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Image by Piotr from Pixabay

Two Connecticut residents are facing larceny charges after police said they attempted to steal merchandise worth more than $260 from Marshalls.

Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of shoplifting from a loss prevention officer at the store, located at 1413 Boston Post Road in Milford, at about 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the Milford Police Department.

Police said a man and woman, later identified as 40-year-old Robert Cosmos and 41-year-old Kimberly Cosmos, both of Thomaston, were seen taking merchandise from the store without paying.

Officers stopped Robert and Kimberly in the parking lot and determined that they had "used a method of theft to attempt to go undetected by the store," according to the report.

The items that were taken were valued at $269.94, authorities said.

Police said Robert and Kimberly Cosmos were both charged with:

  • Sixth-degree larceny
  • Sixth-degree conspiracy to commit/larceny
  • Possession of a shoplifting device
  • Conspiracy to commit/possession of shoplifting device

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.