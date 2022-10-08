Duo Used Theft Method 'To Attempt To Go Undetected' At Marshalls, Milford PD Says

Two Connecticut residents are facing larceny charges after police said they attempted to steal merchandise worth more than $260 from Marshalls.

Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of shoplifting from a loss prevention officer at the store, located at 1413 Boston Post Road in Milford, at about 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the Milford Police Department.

Police said a man and woman, later identified as 40-year-old Robert Cosmos and 41-year-old Kimberly Cosmos, both of Thomaston, were seen taking merchandise from the store without paying.

Officers stopped Robert and Kimberly in the parking lot and determined that they had "used a method of theft to attempt to go undetected by the store," according to the report.

The items that were taken were valued at $269.94, authorities said.

Police said Robert and Kimberly Cosmos were both charged with:

Sixth-degree larceny

Sixth-degree conspiracy to commit/larceny

Possession of a shoplifting device

Conspiracy to commit/possession of shoplifting device

